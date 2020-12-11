Balogun, Aribo help Rangers Finish Top of Europa League Group

Nigerian duo Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo were in action for Rangers in a UEFA Europa League game against Lech Poznan on Thursday.

Both players were handed starting roles as Rangers secured a 2-0 away victory at Stadion Miejski in Poland.

Balogun featured for 80 minutes in the match, had 47 touches on the ball, made one interception and three clearances before he was replaced by Calvin Bassey.

Aribo on his part was on parade for the duration of the game, struck one shot, had 57 touches on the ball and made 80 per cent successful pass rate.

Goals from Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi saw Steven Gerrard’s men pick maximum points against Lech Poznań on the night.

With the win, Rangers top Group D with 14 points from six games, and that saw them seal a place in the next stage of the European competition.

Balogun and Aribo, who have made 14 and 16 appearances respectively for the Gers this season, will hope to maintain their fine form when Rangers take on Dundee United in their next league game on December 13.

