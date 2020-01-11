Balogun, Abdullahi celebrates John Ogu’s Return to Football

By
Seyi Alao
-
0
46
(Top L-R) Nigeria's goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Nigeria's forward Odion Ighalo, Nigeria's defender William Ekong, Nigeria's defender Leon Balogun, Nigeria's midfielder John Ogu, Nigeria's midfielder John Obi Mikel, (Bottom L-R) Nigeria's midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, Nigeria's forward Ahmed Musa, Nigeria's defender Olaoluwa Aina, Nigeria's forward Samuel Kalu and Nigeria's defender Chidozie Awaziem pose before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group B football match between Madagascar and Nigeria at the Alexandria Stadium on June 30, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Leon Balogun has joined the small group of Super Eagles players who went on social media to celebrate John Ogu’s return after a seven-month absence from football after the Midfielder sealed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Adalah FC.

Ogu walked away from Hapoel Be’er Sheva after five years at the club and became a free agent; sitting out the first half of the 2019-20 season.

 

After Ogu confirmed the deal on his social media Balogun and Shehu Abdullahi were among the early birds to congratulate the midfielder.

 

“Patience is a virtue – delighted for you bro. And you will see…all you had to go through to get there, will make it an even bigger success. Shine on my brother 🙏🏽 @ogujohnugo” Balogun tweeted.

 

Meanwhile, the 31 year-old has resumed training with the club, and will hope settle in quickly.

 

The club lies 15th in the 16 team league and welcome table toppers Al Nassr to the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here