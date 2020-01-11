Balogun, Abdullahi celebrates John Ogu’s Return to Football

Leon Balogun has joined the small group of Super Eagles players who went on social media to celebrate John Ogu’s return after a seven-month absence from football after the Midfielder sealed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Adalah FC.

Ogu walked away from Hapoel Be’er Sheva after five years at the club and became a free agent; sitting out the first half of the 2019-20 season.

After Ogu confirmed the deal on his social media Balogun and Shehu Abdullahi were among the early birds to congratulate the midfielder.

“Patience is a virtue – delighted for you bro. And you will see…all you had to go through to get there, will make it an even bigger success. Shine on my brother 🙏🏽 @ogujohnugo” Balogun tweeted.

Meanwhile, the 31 year-old has resumed training with the club, and will hope settle in quickly.

The club lies 15th in the 16 team league and welcome table toppers Al Nassr to the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium.