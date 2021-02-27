Baghdad Bounedjah fires Xavi’s Al Sadd to Emir Cup Glory

Algerian Striker Baghdad Bounedjah was the hero on the night as Al Sadd secured the Emir Cup, defeating Al Duhail 2-0 at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Bounedjah found the back of the net twice in the 9th and 77th minutes, both goals assisted by Santi Cazorla, to help Xavi Hernandez’s side to a successful Cup defense.

The 29 year-old, who is also the Club’s top scorer of all time, walked away with the final’s MVP award.

بغداد بونجاح صاحب الثنائية يحصل على جائزة أفضل لاعب في نهائي #كأس_قطر_٢٠٢١ بين #الدحيل و #السد 🎁 جائزة أفضل لاعب برعاية اسبورتس ستيشن pic.twitter.com/gS95MqRWMM — مؤسسة دوري نجوم قطر (@QSL) February 26, 2021

Al Sadd reached the final of the Cup following their 1-0 victory in the Qatari El Clasico over Al Rayyan, courtesy a Cazorla penalty.

The Emir Cup is contested by the top four teams from the previous season.