Baghdad Bounedjah fires Xavi's Al Sadd to Emir Cup Glory

By
Adebanjo
-
0
108
Photo Credit | Twitter (QSL)

Algerian Striker Baghdad Bounedjah was the hero on the night as Al Sadd secured the Emir Cup, defeating Al Duhail 2-0 at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Bounedjah found the back of the net twice in the 9th and 77th minutes, both goals assisted by Santi Cazorla, to help Xavi Hernandez’s side to a successful Cup defense.

 

The 29 year-old, who is also the Club’s top scorer of all time, walked away with the final’s MVP award.

 

 

Al Sadd reached the final of the Cup following their 1-0 victory in the Qatari El Clasico over Al Rayyan, courtesy a Cazorla penalty.

 

The Emir Cup is contested by the top four teams from the previous season.

