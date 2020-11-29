Bad Day in the Office for Plateau United, Rivers United and Pillars

It was a bad day in the office for three Nigerian club sides in their respective CAF competitions this weekend as they all lost the first-leg fixtures of their preliminary round matches.

NPFL Champions Plateau United fell 1-0 at home in Jos against Tanzanian champions Simba SC in a Champions League preliminary round match on Sunday.

The only goal of the game came in the second-half through Cletus Chama, who sliced in a rebound from inside the box.

On Saturday, both Kano Pillars and Rivers United were handed defeats in their first-leg games in the Confederation Cup.

Pillars lost 3-1, while Rivers United were hit 2-1 by ASC Diaraf and Futuro Kings FC respectively.

The return legs for Plateau United is scheduled for between the 4th and 6th of December at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

While Rivers United will host their Equatorial Guinea opponents on December 6, Pillars welcome Diaraf, who are making a return to the competition since 2014, to the Sani Abacha Stadium on December 5.