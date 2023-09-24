Bad Day in the Office for Onyeka’s Brentford

Frank Onyeka was introduced in the last 30 minutes during Brentford’s Premier League fixture against Everton on Saturday.
Everton secured their first League victory of the season with a very convincing score line at the Brentford Community Stadium.
The match ended 3-1 with Abdoulaye Doucoure scoring the opener for the Toffees in the 6th minute, but Mathias Jensen equalized 20 minutes later, as the sides went into the break level.
Sean Dyche’s men were rejuvenated in the second half and took the lead through James Tarkowski before pulling clear with a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal after a well-worked team play.
Frank Onyeka was introduced in the 62nd minute and could only watch as his team was torn apart by a resilient Everton side
Despite the poor outing, Onyeka posted good statistics in his 35 minutes on the pitch with 18 touches, a 100% dribble success rate, winning 4 out of his 6 ground duels, 1 clearance and as many tackle completed.