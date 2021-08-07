Bad Day in the Office! Dundee United hand Rangers first League defeat, Aribo plays 90 minutes

Rangers have lost in their second league game of the season by a lone goal against Dundee United, courtesy a 64th-minute Jamie Robson goal.

The Scottish Champions had got their campaign off on a flyer last week, dispatching Livingston 3-0, in a game that had both Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun.

At Tannadice Park though, Ranger boss Steven Gerrard was without Balogun, but Midfielder Joe Aribo played the entire duration of the game.

However the Nigerian couldn’t work his charm and help The Gers suffer what was an unusual league defeat against their opponents.

The last time Dundee United won a home league game against Rangers was in 2012.

Last season Rangers swept the league, going unbeaten in the entire league campaign on their way to hoisting the Scottish Premiership trophy.

It’s now, also back to back defeats for Gerrard’s men who fell 2-1 to Swedish champions in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying match on Tuesday.