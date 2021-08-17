Bad Day at the Office for Chima Akas in Belenenses defeat to Maritimo

Chima Akas saw just over an hour of action for Belenenses SAD in the Primeira Liga against Maritimo on Monday.
Akas started and captained the side in his second straight league appearance of the season.
However, the 27 year-old wasn’t at his best in a three-man defence. He did make 2 tackles, 3 blocks and won 2 aerial balls.
But, a 5.7 rating per whoscored.com was the least for any player in the game.
The visitors were quick off the block, Andre Vidigal netting a three minutes brace (12′ and 15′).
Belenenses halved the deficit before the break, Alioune Ndour scored just before the break.
However there would be no more goals in the game as Maritimo picked up their first win at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa since 2019.