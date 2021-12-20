Bad day at the Office for Awaziem and Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor CB Chidozie Awaziem contests a header with an opponent during the Super Lig match against Adana Demirspor. Photo credit | IG (alanyaspor)

Chidozie Awaziem picked up a yellow card but also played the entire duration of the Super Lig match between Alanyaspor and Adana Demirspor at the weekend.

Awaziem was cautioned for an infringement in the dying moments of the game.
The center back ended on the losing side, Alanyaspor were cantered 3-1 at home.
Meanwhile, Babajide Akintola made his 9th league appearance for Adana Demirspor, coming off the bench in the 68th minute.
The win closed the points gap between Adana and Alanyaspor to just one and moved them just one place behind the Bahçeşehir School Arena landlords.

 

Win for Aminu Umar’s Rizespor

Aminu Umar started in his 16th league appearance this season for Rizespor as they hosted Yeni Malatyaspor in the Super Lig clash on Sunday.

Umar was subbed off in the 88 minute, but had picked up a yellow card three minutes before.
Rizespor won the match by a single goal, Deniz Hummet’s 79th minute strike settled the contest at the Çaykur Didi Stadyumu.

 

 

Olanrewaju provides assist in Sivasspor win

 

The trio of James Leke, Kayode Olanrewaju and Azubuike Okechukwu were all named as substitute for Sivasspor in the match against Kasimpasa.

While James and Olanrewaju would later join the action on the pitch, Okechukwu was unused.
Minutes after coming on, Olanrewaju provided an assist for his side’s third goal of the game.
He set up Mali’s Mustafa Yatabare for the Forward’s second goal of the game.
Sivasspor won 3-1 to move up to 8th spot on the table and four points outside a European place.

