Bad Day At the Office for Ahmed Musa and Al Nassr

Nigerian winger Ahmed Musa was in action for Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian Professional League clash against Damac FC on Thursday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Musa was unable to find the back of the net, but as Al Nassr managed to secure a 1-1 draw on the night and leaves the side just two points ahead in the league table.

Musa played the entirety of the league match and has now failed to score in the last five matches.

With the result, Al Nassr are still on top of the ladder with 34 points from 16 matches.

Musa has made 11 appearances in the league, without a goal, was part of Al Nassr’s squad that won the Saudi Arabia super cup trophy few weeks back.

Barcelona knock out Awaziem, Omeruo from Copa de Rey

Super Eagles Center Half Chidozie Awaziem was on parade for Leganes at Camp Nou as CD Leganes took on Barcelona for a place in the semi-final of the Copa Del Rey on Thursday.

It was a baptism of fire for Awaziem, as the Nigerian experienced a torrid time against Barcelona’s world class attackers, who made the visitors look out of sorts.

Reigning world player of the year Lionel Messi led the assault on the night as Barcelona scored five times to march into the last eight of the Championship.

A brace from Messi and a goal each from Antoine Griezmann, Clement Lenglet and Arthur Melo handed Barcelona the resounding victory, with Awaziem and his teammates left shattered.

Awaziem, however was on parade for 90 minutes and was booked in the 73rd minute.

Meanwhile his compatriot Kenneth Omeruo watched from the bench for the whole of the game.

Awaziem and his Leganes teammates will now turn their attention to the League and the battle to survive relegation from La liga when they take on Real Sociedad at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Sunday.