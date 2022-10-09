Players Abroad Back to his Best! Onuachu regains goalscoring form By Adebanjo - October 9, 2022 0 41 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Genk's Paul Onuachu celebrates with teammates. (Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS / BELGA / AFP) Paul Onuachu scored a brace to inspire KRC Genk’s Jupiler League victory against Kortrijk on Saturday. Onuachu scored in both halves, gave his team the lead after the quarter-hour mark (37′) and restored their lead (79′) late on after the visitors leveled (58′). The Forward contributed in every which way for the entire 90 minutes including 6 aerial battles, 1 block and Clearance and as many Tackles attempted. Victory on Saturday continued the team’s winning streak to four games and maintained their unbeaten run in the league since the opening day defeat in the league to Club Brugge. So far this season the 28 year-old has scored three goals, but they’ve also come in his last two games. He scored his goal last weekend on the road against Oostende, scoring the first goal. KRC Genk have now moved to second in the standings and are just two points behind leaders, Royal Antwerp, after 11 rounds of matches.