Players Abroad Back to back! Bad day in the Office for Nigerian Players in the English Premier League By Adebanjo - October 10, 2022 0 65 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Manuel Akanji and Joe Aribo in action at Etihad Stadium. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) It has a been difficult weekend for Nigerian players in the EPL, all have so far ended on the losing side in the latest round of matches. On Saturday, Kelechi Iheanacho was a second half substitute in Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat away at Bournemouth. That results leaves the Foxes languishing precariously in troubled waters with just a win so far this season. Leicester’s other Nigerian player, Wilfred Ndidi was not in the matchday squad due to an injury. In other games played on Saturday across England’s top flight, Joe Aribo started for Southampton in the trip to Etihad Stadium as guests of the free scoring Manchester City. The outcome wasn’t at all surprising as City steamrolled their way to a comfortable 4-0 victory, yet again Erling Haaland was on the score sheet. On the other hand, Aribo fired blanks and was afforded very little offensive forays in the game. When Brentford traveled to the Tyneside, the match up against Newcastle United seemed quite balanced on paper. Thomas Frank’s side had lost just once in their previous five games and it was the defeat to league leaders Arsenal. However, St. James’ Park held more woes for the Bees who fell behind by two goals in the first half, although they scored first but VAR had called it to be stricken off for offside. Ivan Toney halved the deficit in the 54th minute, but Newcastle were too good on the day and they responded with three more goals – one was given as an own goal. Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka featured for 27 minutes, as he came on in the second half with his side trailing 2-1. Onyeka has steadily got minutes off the bench this season, but adapting to the league has taken a bit longer than expected for the midfielder. An explosive game between Everton and Manchester on Sunday saw Alex Iwobi and Cristiano Ronaldo open their goal accounts for the PL season. Significantly though, it was Ronaldo’s 700th club goal and the match winner for Man United who fought back from going behind after Iwobi’s worldie. Later on Monday night two more Nigerian stars could get minutes when Nottingham Forest welcomes Aston Villa to City Ground. Forest boss Steve Cooper will have Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis to call on for the objective of getting a win – the second victory this season – to enable them climb up the table. That outcome could change the tide of Nigerian players and the woeful outcome for their teams.