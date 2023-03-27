National TeamsWorld Football Back on Top! Nigeria wasteful, but beat Guinea-Bissau as Home Crowd Cheer Star-studded Eagles By Adebanjo - March 27, 2023 0 151 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Credit | Twitter (RandaAndrew) Nigeria beat Guinea-Bissau, 1-0, at the Estádio 24 de Setembro to return top of Group A in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Moses Simon scored the penalty spot in the 30th minute to hand Nigeria the maximum points and return winning ways in the qualifiers. Simon sent the goalkeeper in the wrong direction, after a penalty was awarded to Nigeria for bad tackle on MBright Osayi-Samuel. It could have been more, but big misses by Samuel Chukwueze, Terem Moffi and Victor Osimhen left the Coaches heaving a huge sigh of relief at the end of the game. The Super Eagles had lost by a similar margin in the reverse fixture at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Friday. Incidentally, Monday’s result ended Nigeria’s four-game losing streak and could ease the pressure on Jose Peseiro, whose nascent tenure as Super Eagles coach has come received stingy criticisms. Next up for Nigeria in the qualifiers is a fixture away against Sierra Leone in June.