Babayaro Worried About Yobo’s Super Eagles Appointment

Ex-international, Celestine Babayaro has questioned the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation to appoint Joseph Yobo as Super Eagles’ assistant coach.

Yobo replaces Imama Amapakabo and is expected to work with manager Gernot Rohr as third in command.

The decision has attracted diverse opinions from football fans with many of the opinion that he lacks the requisite credentials for the role.

However, former teammate of Yobo at international level Babayaro, shared his thoughts on the topic stating that it is a good appointment that was done in wrong way.

“From my point of view as an ex-player I think he is a good appointment probably done in a wrong way,” Babayaro told BBC Sport.

“I’m not sure if he’s got his badges but if you are trying to appoint someone you make sure they’ve got the right credentials before you appoint them.”

“I don’t care if it’s an ex (player) or whoever, make sure you appoint the right person that knows the job.”

“Yes, Joseph Yobo has been a captain for Nigeria and he has done well, if you want to give him that sort of position make sure he gets the right badges.”

“If he hasn’t got his badges, send him somewhere. It takes a few months or less than a year.”

“Get the right badges, get the right papers and make him whatever you want to make him.”

Yobo is expected to make his bow when Rohr’s team face Sierra Leone on March 23 as the race for Cameroon 2021 commences.