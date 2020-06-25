Babayaro Tips Collins as Next Best Super Eagles Left-back

The Super Eagles left back position has produced several great players, the likes of Ben Iroha, Celestine Babayaro and Ifeanyi Udeze to mention a few but that tradition now seems in the distant past.

Once a position with no shortage of talent, successive Eagles Coaches have failed to find long term replacements; Elderson Echiejile was the last LB to enjoy a lengthy international career.

Elderson’s last outing with Nigeria was at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and since then the Bryan Idowu, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi and more recently Jamilu Collins have all been deployed in the LB position.

But the good days are on the horizon and a heir apparent may have emerged in 25 year-old Jamilu Collins.

Collins has earned 11 caps since debuting for Nigeria in 2019 and is a bright prospect, who could go on to enjoy a long career according to Celestine Babayaro.

“The left back position has been a problem for a long time, so I hope that Collins (Jamilu) will come good,” the former Eagles defender told footballlive.

“He has a good left foot and I can only hope that he is given time to grow and improve.”

Collins currently plays for SC Paderborn in the Bundesliga where he has made 29 league appearances this season.

The Nigeria international has averaged 2.3 tackles, 2.3 interceptions and 0.6 bloks per game.

Per Whoscored.com, He is rated 6.72 overall for his performance so far this season.