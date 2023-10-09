Babajide named in Super Falcons Olympic Qualifiers Squad Announced

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced a 22-player roster in preparation for the Super Falcons’ 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament qualification match against Ethiopia.
Former England U20 forward, Omorinsola Babajide was included in the squad after FIFA approved her association change from England to Nigeria.
Babajide was a member of the England team that secured bronze at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
She currently plays for Liga F side UD Granadilla Tenerife.
The roster also includes Michelle Alozie, Nicole Payne, Toni Payne, Asisat Oshoala, and Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Ethiopia will host the first leg of the second-round fixture in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, October 25th, with the second leg scheduled to take place in Nigeria on Tuesday, October 31st.
Ethiopia advanced to this round by eliminating Chad, while nine-time African champions Nigeria received a bye.