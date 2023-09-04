Babaganaru Cautions Gombe United Fans

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
93
Mohammed Babaganaru
Gombe United announced the appointment of Mohammed Babaganaru. Photo | Dailypost

Newly appointed Gombe United head coach, Mohammed Babaganaru has advised the club’s supporters not to put undue pressure on the team to achieve immediate success.

Speaking during his unveiling, Babaganaru acknowledged that there is limited time to prepare for the new Nigeria Premier League season and emphasized that building a new team takes time.

 

 

He called for patience and prayer from the supporters, pledging to work tirelessly in assembling a competitive team for Gombe United.

 

“To the supporters and people of Gombe state, there shouldn’t be so much expectation on the team,” he said.

 

“Building a new team isn’t a day’s affair, we need to be patient and prayerful. With time Gombe United will be competitive.”

 

The team’s season is set to kick off with a match against Sporting Lagos at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on September 16.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here