Babaganaru Cautions Gombe United Fans

Newly appointed Gombe United head coach, Mohammed Babaganaru has advised the club’s supporters not to put undue pressure on the team to achieve immediate success.
Speaking during his unveiling, Babaganaru acknowledged that there is limited time to prepare for the new Nigeria Premier League season and emphasized that building a new team takes time.
He called for patience and prayer from the supporters, pledging to work tirelessly in assembling a competitive team for Gombe United.
“To the supporters and people of Gombe state, there shouldn’t be so much expectation on the team,” he said.
“Building a new team isn’t a day’s affair, we need to be patient and prayerful. With time Gombe United will be competitive.”