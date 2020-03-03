Azubuike Okechukwu reacts to Instanbul Basaksehir win over Gaziantep

Nigerian midfilder Azubuike Okechukwu is delighted with his side win over Gaziantep in Turkish league clash on Monday.

The Dream Team VII captain was in action for Instanbul Basaksehir as they beat Gaiziantep 2-1 in a closely contested encounter in front of their home fans.

Azubuike took to his social media handle to celebrate the three points and praised his teammates for a job well done.

Another 3 points today💪🏾💪🏾. Thanks to God and good fight from the Lads🙏🙏. @ibfk2014 #blickboy pic.twitter.com/Lh6qeicXxe — Azubuike Okechukwu (@aazzuu14) March 2, 2020

However, while Azubuike Okechukwu was buzzing in the midfild for Instanbul Basaksehir, another Nigerian Kayode Olanrenwaju also featured in the tie for Gaziantep.

Olarenwaju who is on loan from Ukrainian side Shakthar Donestk featured from the start, but was substituted in the 66th minutes of the game.