Azubuike Okechukwu gives Update on Basaksehir Future

Nigerian Midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu has revealed he will stay at Istanbul Başakşehir until June when his loan deal expires.

Azubuike, 22, joined The Owls on loan from Egypt’s Pyramid FC back in July and has become a key member of the squad as they bid to land their first ever Turkish Super Lig title.

The Nigeria international cleared the air on his transfer future with the January transfer window open.

“My stay with Istanbul is actually till the end of the season, no permanent transfer was agreed so I will remain on loan till June,” Okechukwu told AOIFootball.

The midfielder has featured in twelve league matches for Başakşehir this term, starting eight times.