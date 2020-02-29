Azubuike Okechukwu Celebrates Basaksehir’s Europa League Progress

Istanbul Basaksehir midfielder, Anthony Okechukwu is delighted with his side’s progress into the Europa League round of 16 after defeating Sporting Lisbon 5-4 on aggregate.

Basaksehir lost the first leg 3-1 in Portugal and overturned the deficit by scoring four goals in the return leg.

Okechukwu played a crucial role in the encounter and was quite impressive at the Fatih Terim Stadium.

He made three interceptions and had 98.2% PA, and was subbed off for Turkish international Berkay Ozcan in the 77th minute.

The Nigeria midfielder has now featured 27 times across all competitions for The Owls this season.

Reacting to the game, the 22-year-old praised his teammates for their performance and expressed his delight at the victory.

“Thank you, Jesus. What a Night. Top performance from the lads and good atmosphere. Round of 16,” he wrote on Twitter.

Thank you Jesus🙏. What a Night👊🏽👊🏽. Top performance from the lads and good atmosphere. Round of 16 #Europaleague @ibfk2014 #blickboy pic.twitter.com/gk6SDUSXwd — Azubuike Okechukwu (@aazzuu14) February 28, 2020

The Turkish side have now been drawn against FC Copenhagen of Denmark with the first leg to be played on March 12.

Meanwhile, Okechukwu and his teammates will now turn their attention to the Turkish SuperLig as they host Olanrewaju Kayode’s Gazişehir Gaziantep on March 3rd.