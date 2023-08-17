National TeamsPlayers Abroad Azubuike Faces Lengthy Spell Out Due to Injury By Joseph Obisesan - August 17, 2023 0 101 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Okechukwu Azubuike damaged his ACL and could be out for at least six months. Photo | caykurrizespor Caykur Rizespor midfielder, Okechukwu Azubuike is set for a significant period of absence due to injury. In a statement on the Club’s website, Rizespor confirmed that Azubuike suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The 26-year-old underwent a successful surgery on Wednesday to address the injury, however his recovery is expected to take between six to nine months. “We convey our best wishes to our football player and hope that he will return to the field stronger than before,” the club statement concluded.