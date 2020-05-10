Azeez Mohammed: Gernot Rohr’s new Super Eagles deal Good Omen for NPFL

Al Fashir FC Coach, Azeez Audu Mohammed has applauded the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation to hand Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr a new contract.

Mohammed told footballlive that the new clauses in the contract will surely benefit Nigeria Football because home based players will now have the opportunity to get into the team.

“He should continue, they should give him the new deal and it’s good if he’ll monitor the league.

If all our players are coming from abroad, then it will be difficult to motivate the home base players,” he told footballlive.

“And when the players are aware that the national team coach is coming to watch the league games with the hope of picking players, then the players will surely play well and this will also rob off on the quality of play in the league,” he said.

Mohammed is currently at Al Hilal Al Fashir football club in Sudan, he was part of the coaching crew that topped the league with Shabab Nasir football club.