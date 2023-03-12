Ayew Misses Penalty, Forest downed by Tottenham

Andre Ayew and Emmanuel Dennis were both second half substitutes in Nottingham Forest’s PL match away at Tottenham on Saturday.
The duo were introduced as a double sub by Steve Cooper, for some impetus in the Forest attack, with the team trailing 2-0 from the first half.
Spurs first had a Richarlison goal chalked off, but a Harry Kane double (19′, 35′) put Antonio Conte’s men in the driving seat.
After the restart, Heung-Min Son (62′) found the back of the net from a Richarlison assist, before the visitors responded with a goal of their own.
Joe Worrall (81′) reduced the deficit, with what was surely a consolation, but Forest could have gotten another, perhaps even more from the game, but it wasn’t to be.
With Nine minutes of stoppage time to play, Forest were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute, for a handball.
The chance to for a debut goal was handed to Ayew, from the spot to score, but the Ghanaian’s penalty was saved by the Tottenham goalkeeper, Fraser Foster.
Eventually, Cooper’s men left with nothing and Spurs tightened their grip on the fourth spot, going six points clear of 5th placed Liverpool, who were stunned by Bournemouth in a 1-0 win for the relegation strugglers.