Awoniyi’s Goal Pulls Nottingham Forest from Relegation waters

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the relegation zone following their win against bottom side Southampton at the Saint Mary’s on Wednesday.
Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute of the encounter and it proved to be enough for the winner as neither Southampton nor Forest created any clear cut chance afterwards.
Awoniyi tapped home from inside the box from a clever Brennan Johnson cut back, as the Forest press won the ball off a Saints’ player at the half way mark.
The Nigerian increased his PL goal tally for the season to 4 in 9 appearances as a starter.
Meanwhile, his teammate, Emmanuel Dennis was an unused substitute for the second consecutive game, as reports of a possible transfer away from City Ground looms.
Wednesday’s victory gave the Premier League new boys a boost as they climbed to 15th in the standings, two places of the drop.