Awoniyi welcomes Danjuma to the Premier League

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
68
Photo | Twitter (Danjuma)

Taiwo Awoniyi has welcomed Arnaut Danjuma to the English premier League, following the latter joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Danjuma has long been linked to a move to the English Premier League after finding playing time hard to come by at Villarreal after he returned from injury.

Danjuma was set to join Everton on loan from Villarreal before Antonio Conte’s Tottenham hijacked the deal.

Tottenham signed the forward a loan agreement with an option to make the deal permanent.

After the transfer was confirmed by Tottenham Hotspur, Danjuma wrote on Instagram : “To dare is to do. Let’s get to work!”.

To dare is to do. Let’s get to work! 👊🏽🫡 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5pe7fvtjaZ

— Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) January 25, 2023

The post have garnered a lot of likes and comments and noticeable among the comment is Taiwo Awoniyi who responded and said “My bro let’s go” and added a fire emoji.

Danjuma rejected the opportunity to play for Nigeria and boast of 6 caps for the Netherlands.

Taiwo Awoniyi will be in a race to be fit in time for a clash with his friend when Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest meet on the 11th of March, after the forward picked up an injury.

