Awoniyi welcomes Danjuma to the Premier League

Taiwo Awoniyi has welcomed Arnaut Danjuma to the English premier League, following the latter joining Tottenham Hotspur.
Danjuma has long been linked to a move to the English Premier League after finding playing time hard to come by at Villarreal after he returned from injury.
Danjuma was set to join Everton on loan from Villarreal before Antonio Conte’s Tottenham hijacked the deal.
Tottenham signed the forward a loan agreement with an option to make the deal permanent.
After the transfer was confirmed by Tottenham Hotspur, Danjuma wrote on Instagram : “To dare is to do. Let’s get to work!”.
To dare is to do. Let’s get to work! 👊🏽🫡 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5pe7fvtjaZ
— Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) January 25, 2023