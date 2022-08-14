Awoniyi sets another Forest record, Club announces Dennis deal

Taiwo Awoniyi got his first goal for Nottingham Forest and in the Premier League, albeit quite fortuitously.
Comical as it was, Awoniyi’s goal – in the first half stoppage time – decided the game against West Ham at the City Ground on Sunday.
A miscued Jesse Lingard shot fell onto the path of the Nigeria, who stumbled into the ball, kneeling it into the back of the net.
“I feel very happy about it and I have to give kudos to the lads, because it’s a team sport and that’s what we showed on the pitch today.
” For me as a striker it’s all about getting the ball into the net and as far as being the first player to score the first goal (Premier League) in 23 years, I’m happy about it and I look forward to scoring more,” the 25 year-old Forward said.
It was Nottingham Forest’s first PL goal and victory since their relegation from the top flight in the 1998-99 season.
The PL new boys still had some work to do after the goal and Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United, kept them in the game producing a good save to stop Declan Rice’s penalty kick.
Meanwhile, Steve Cooper also welcomed another Nigerian to his squad, Emmanuel Dennis, who was confirmed, Sunday, as a Forest player.
Dennis joins the Premier League side from Watford and signed a four-year and their 13th addition to the squad in this Transfer window.
The Barrack Boy is here 😍 @dennisblessed42 | #NFFC pic.twitter.com/xhXIusGz5p
— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 13, 2022