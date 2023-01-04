Awoniyi Scores against Southampton, Close in on Haaland’s Record

Adebanjo
Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Nottingham Forest at St. Mary's Stadium. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi scored his 4th goal of the league season to put Nottingham Forest ahead at the Saint Mary’s against Southampton on Wednesday.

Awoniyi was impressive in the draw against Chelsea, where he was voted MOTM, and he kept his form going into the game against Southampton.

The Forward found the back of the net in the 27th minute and the goal lifted Forest out of the relegation drop zone.

With his goal, Awoniyi became only the second player behind Erling Haaland to score the opening goal in more different Premier League games.

 

 

In the first 45 minutes, the Nigerian’s only shot on target was a goal, and he managed 12 touches all through.

 

His teammate, Emmanuel Dennis was named as a substitute, while Southampton boss Nathan Jones also named Joe Aribo on the bench.

 

Meanwhile, Forest picked four points in their previous four games and look likely to get a massive result against the bottom side.

