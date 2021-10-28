Awoniyi scores again… Super Eagles prospect Ike Ugbo bags brace in Cup win

Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates after scoring in the DFB Pokal. Photo credit | IG (awoniyi18)

Taiwo Awoniyi yet again was a star performer as Union Berlin secured a 3-1 extra-time time win over Waldorf Mannheim at the Carl-Benz-Stadion in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday.

Awoniyi’s goal came between a Kevin Behrens brace, to fire the Iron Ones ahead in the opening half of extra time.
The Forward’s goal was his seventh in his last six consecutive games and 12th across all competitions for Urs Fischer’s side this campaign.

 

 

 

Ugbo bags brace in Cup win for Genk

Ike Ugbo during the Belgian Cup match on Wednesday. Photo credit | IG (krcgenkofficial)

Ike Ugbo helped KRC Genk return to winning ways, scoring a brace as the Belgian Cup Champions thrashed Sint-Eloois-Winkel 6-0 on Wednesday.

Ugbo got them on their way when he converted from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute and netted Genk’s fifth of the evening in the 82nd minute.

 

The goals took his tally to 4 goals in 11 matches all in his first season at the club.
Meanwhile, more reports are confirming that the Chelsea academy product has began the process of switching his allegiance to Nigeria.
Ike Ugbo is eligible to play for both England and Nigeria, though he has featured for the England U20s.

