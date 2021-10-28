Awoniyi scores again… Super Eagles prospect Ike Ugbo bags brace in Cup win

Taiwo Awoniyi yet again was a star performer as Union Berlin secured a 3-1 extra-time time win over Waldorf Mannheim at the Carl-Benz-Stadion in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday.
Awoniyi’s goal came between a Kevin Behrens brace, to fire the Iron Ones ahead in the opening half of extra time.
The Forward’s goal was his seventh in his last six consecutive games and 12th across all competitions for Urs Fischer’s side this campaign.
Ugbo bags brace in Cup win for Genk
Ike Ugbo helped KRC Genk return to winning ways, scoring a brace as the Belgian Cup Champions thrashed Sint-Eloois-Winkel 6-0 on Wednesday.
Ugbo got them on their way when he converted from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute and netted Genk’s fifth of the evening in the 82nd minute.
