Awoniyi returns to Training two Months after Suffering a Ruptured Muscle

Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi has resumed training after recovering from a thigh muscle rupture that has kept him out of action since February.

It is good news for the on-loan Liverpool forward who was at his peak of his powers early in the year before he was struck down by injury.

Before his injury, Awoniyi had netted 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 19 games.

Although no actual return date has been set for the Forward yet, and there are only three rounds of matches left to play.

Currently, Union Berlin are 8th in the Bundesliga, but four points off a European place.