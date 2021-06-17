Awoniyi not in Klopp’s plan, Forward facing Permanent Liverpool departure

Striker Taiwo Awoniyi is likely to leave Liverpool permanently this summer despite receiving his UK work permit a few weeks ago.

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015, two years after he helped the Nigerian U17 team win the World Cup.

However, the 22-year-old is yet to play for the club and has gone out on loan to different teams due to his lack of a work permit.

But the Nigerian finally got his work permit at the end of the 2020-2021, where he played 21 times for Union Berlin on a season-long deal.

Awoniyi is now eligible to play in England, but it’s highly unlike the 23 year-old will suit up for the Reds.

Although his contract does not expire until 2023, it appears Liverpool are ready to let him leave, permanently, this summer.

The Reds have put a price tag of £8m on the Nigerian Forward.