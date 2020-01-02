Awoniyi not Giving Up on Playing for Liverpool

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi said he’s hopeful of returning to Liverpool in the future and describes being a Reds’ player as a boyhood dream.

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015, but is yet to play a game for the Premier League side because of work permit issues.

The young Forward has been on loans to Belgium and Germany, but says his determination to play inside Anfield as a Red is firm.

“When I joined Liverpool I dreamed to play there and it’s something I have to look forward to,” he told www.brila.net.

“Without the work permit I don’t think I’ll have a chance. But if I don’t get the chance, then I’ll move on and find satisfaction elsewhere.”