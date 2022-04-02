Awoniyi nets winner to end Union Berlin’s three-game winless run

Taiwo Awoniyi came up big for Union Berlin, as the Bundesliga returned after a long international break, snatching the only goal in the win against FC Koln on Friday.
Awoniyi scored a second half winner to hand Urs Fisher’s men a much needed victory to end a three-match winless run.
The goal moved the Nigerian up to 7 in the top scorer’s standings with 12 goals.
On the night the Forward scored only his second shot on target from two attempts in the 88 minutes he played.
View this post on Instagram