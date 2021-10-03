Awoniyi nets brace in Union Berlin win against Mainz 05, gets Super Eagles invite

Taiwo Awoniyi bagged a brace in the win for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga match against Mainz 05 at the Mewa Arena on Sunday.
Awoniyi followed up his goalscoring form on Thursday in the Europa Conference League with two more at the weekend to take his goal tally to 8 goals in 12 appearances.
The player’s form this campaign has also not gone unnoticed and he earned a debut call up for Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against Central Africa Republic.
He will replace Terem Moffi, who himself was called up after Alex Iwobi was ruled out with an injury.
Moffi was subbed off injured on Sunday during the Ligue 1 game between Lorient and Clermont.
