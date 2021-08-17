Awoniyi marks return to Union Berlin with goal in season opener against Bayer Leverkusen

Taiwo Awoniyi announced his return to the German Bundesliga with a goal for Union Berlin in the season’s opener against Bayer Leverkusen at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.
It was Awoniyi’s ‘thank you’ to head Coach Alten Forsterei for the decision to bring him back on a permanent basis.
The forward fired his team ahead after a brilliant hold up play, however the lead lasted barely five minutes as Moussa Diaby’s equalizer restored parity.
As the game progressed Leverkusen looked the more likely of the two to get a second, however there would be no more goals and both will pick a point each from the encounter.
Last season, Awoniyi was on loan at the club, he made 25 league appearances and had 7 goals involvement (5 goals and 2 assists).