Awoniyi lifts Union Berlin in chase for European ticket

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 17: Taiwo Awoniyi of 1.FC Union Berlin celebrates after scoring their sides first goal the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt at Stadion An der Alten Foersterei on April 17, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi hit his 13th goal of the German Bundesliga season to inspire Union Berlin to a 2-0 win against Frankfurt at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Sunday.

Awoniyi found the back of the net in the 17th minute from a Rani Khedira long ball and three minutes later the hosts doubled.
Grisha Promel (20′) extended the lead further and it was she wrote as Die Eisernen marched on to secure maximum points.

 

They also extended their winning streak to three games, with seven goals scored and one conceded.
Victory also moved them up to sixth in the league standings, but are adrift of third placed RB Leipzig by four points.
Meanwhile, the 24 year-old Nigerian extended his goal tally for a league season even further.
The former Liverpool player had only previously scored 11 league goals in a season, back in 2018/19 for Mouscron in 16 appearances.

