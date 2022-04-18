Awoniyi lifts Union Berlin in chase for European ticket

Taiwo Awoniyi hit his 13th goal of the German Bundesliga season to inspire Union Berlin to a 2-0 win against Frankfurt at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Sunday.
Awoniyi found the back of the net in the 17th minute from a Rani Khedira long ball and three minutes later the hosts doubled.
Grisha Promel (20′) extended the lead further and it was she wrote as Die Eisernen marched on to secure maximum points.
Highlights 🎥: @FCUnion_en move up into sixth with confident win over Europa League semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt.#FCUSGE pic.twitter.com/NxEfbSoQSM
— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 17, 2022