Awoniyi ignites Union Berlin Champions League dream

By
Adebanjo
-
0
98
02 January 2021, Bremen: Football: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen - 1.FC Union Berlin, Matchday 14. Union's goal scorer for the 0:2 Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates with team mate Marcus Ingvartsen. Photo: Carmen Jaspersen/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga and/or the DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund, it is prohibited to use or have used photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequence pictures and/or video-like photo series. (Photo by Carmen Jaspersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi got a goal and an assist as Union Berlin picked up all three points in the 2-0 away win over Werder Bremen in the first game of the year.

Awoniyi set up Sheraldo Becker for the game and Union Berlin’s first goal in the opening 12 minutes of the encounter before the Nigerian himself added a second sixteen minutes later.

 

Saturday’s victory at the Weserstadion was a repeat of the visitor’s performance in February of 2020.

 

Saturday’s result moved the club into a Champions League spot on the table, in 4th position, and seven points behind league Leaders RB Leipzig.

Awoniyi’s goal against Bremen takes his tally this season to 5 in 12 appearances; all of which have come in the last eight games.

 

His 5 goals and 1 assist is the second most goals contribution for Union Berlin in the league this season.

 

The 23 year-old Liverpool loanee is second only to 32 year-old Max Kruse, who has 6 goals and 5 assists.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here