Awoniyi ignites Union Berlin Champions League dream

Taiwo Awoniyi got a goal and an assist as Union Berlin picked up all three points in the 2-0 away win over Werder Bremen in the first game of the year.

Awoniyi set up Sheraldo Becker for the game and Union Berlin’s first goal in the opening 12 minutes of the encounter before the Nigerian himself added a second sixteen minutes later.

Saturday’s victory at the Weserstadion was a repeat of the visitor’s performance in February of 2020.

Saturday’s result moved the club into a Champions League spot on the table, in 4th position, and seven points behind league Leaders RB Leipzig.

Awoniyi’s goal against Bremen takes his tally this season to 5 in 12 appearances; all of which have come in the last eight games.

His 5 goals and 1 assist is the second most goals contribution for Union Berlin in the league this season.

The 23 year-old Liverpool loanee is second only to 32 year-old Max Kruse, who has 6 goals and 5 assists.