Awoniyi given Hero’s welcome in Berlin

Over the weekend, Nottingham Forest played a pre-season friendly away at Union Berlin, it saw the return of Taiwo Awoniyi.
The Nigerian, who had recently completed a summer move from Union Berlin in the off season, had the chance officially bid goodbye to old things and present to them what’s new.
Fittingly, the Stadion An der Alten Försterei crowd catching the first glimpse of their ‘special son’, gave Taiwo Awoniyi the reception of a returning cult hero.
𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗲, 𝗧𝗮𝗶𝘄𝗼! 👏
Danke für 65 Pflichtspiele, 25 Tore und neun Vorlagen – viel Erfolg beim @NFFC 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iFZReeo4ZX
— 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) July 24, 2022
However, the result on the pitch wasn’t as generous and gulf in class between the Bundesliga side and their English opponent was evident.
Steve Cooper’s side chased the game and though the ended 1-0, it didn’t appear like there could have been a different outcome.
Awoniyi, yet to register a goal for Forest so far in the four pre-season games played, was replaced after 69 minute of a decent work output in the Union Berlin game.
Reviewing the Nigerian’s performance, Nottingham Post’s Sarah Clapson wrote, “Looks like he could do with a goal to get him up and running for the Reds. Finding a way to get the best out of him will be key.”