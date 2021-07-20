Awoniyi explains why Permanent move from Liverpool makes Sense

Taiwo Awoniyi has left Liverpool, six years after he joined the Premier League side, but never got a chance to play for the club.

Awoniyi completed a permanent move to German Bundesliga club Union Berlin, where he was on at loan last season, and said the decision was because he needed a “home”.

The terms of the Forward’s deal were not disclosed, but transfermarkt puts the transfer fee at €7.50 million.

“After lots of loan moves in previous years, I want to finally come and have a home. I owe so much to Union, so it makes me happy and proud to be back here. It’s fantastic to continue on the great path with the club. I will give everything to quickly pick up where I was before my injury,” said Taiwo Awoniyi.

He will now travel down to the team’s training camp in Tirol on Tuesday and he will wear the number 14 shirt for the 2021/22 campaign.