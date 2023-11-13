Awoniyi ends goal drought, but Forest Chopped in London

Taiwo Awoniyi needed time to get back to top form and he did just that over the weekend with a goal to his name in the Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and West Ham.
Awoniyi who returned to action a couple of weeks ago after a spell on the sidelines with an injury, bagged his 4th league goal of the season and ending a five-game wait for another goal contribution for Forest.
Forest boss, Steve Cooper had been cautious about throwing his top asset into the thick of things so soon, but a good performance in his cameo against Liverpool and impressive show in the win against Aston Villa two weeks ago.
On Sunday at the London Stadium, the 26 year-old earned a starter’s spot and gave the visiting supporters something to cheer when he scored the leveler just before the break to cancel out Lucas Paqueta’s opener.
The Forward hit home a rebound after the West Ham goalkeeper spilled a save onto his path.
Forest then took the lead in the second half, Olaoluwa Aina’s cut back smashed home by Anthony Elanga in the 63rd minute.
However, the joy was short lived as Jared Bowen leveled the score with a header only two minutes later from a corner swung in by James Ward-Prowse.