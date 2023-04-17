Awoniyi, Dennis played out of the Park as Man United take down Forest

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Casemiro of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground on April 16, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were part of Nottingham Forest’s matchday squad in the PL defeat to Manchester United at the City Ground on Sunday evening.

Forest, who are currently in 18th place, are struggling to avoid relegation and were hoping for a positive result to improve their chances of staying off the bottom of the Premier League table in the upcoming weeks.

Awoniyi, who had been sidelined with an injury since January 4th, was included in the starting lineup for the first time since his return, marking his 20th game of the season with four goals to his name.

Dennis made his 50th career Premier League appearance after coming off the bench in the 81st minute.

In the game proper, Antony scored the first goal of the game, putting the Red Devils ahead in the 32nd minute with an impressive curling shot.

But Forest came close to equalizing, Awoniyi’s shot came off the bar which would have been his sixth goal in all competitions.

The Brazilian almost doubled United’s lead in the 49th minute, but his dipping shot from a wide angle missed the top left corner by a few inches.

 

 

Awoniyi had two opportunities to score within a minute, but his header in the 53rd minute was off target, and he was flagged offside when he was through on goal.

Bruno Fernandez attempted to score a second goal for the visitors with a powerful shot, but Keylor Navas made a great save, and the ball bounced off the frame of the post and out for a corner.

Awoniyi was substituted in the 65th minute for Sam Surridge, before Diogo Dalot scored United’s second goal with an excellent finish from inside the box in the 76th minute.

With Newcastle United’s loss to Aston Villa on Saturday, Manchester United moved up to third place in the league standings, while Nottingham Forest are back to the bottom three of the league.

