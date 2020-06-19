Awoniyi Celebrates with Teammates who Dedicate Dortmund Victory to Injured Striker

Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi is delighted with Mainz 05 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Awoniyi missed the trip to the Signal Iduna Park as he recuperated from suffering a concussion during the game against Augsburg.

He watched his teammates secure a rare 2-0 road victory over the former Bundesliga title hopefuls.

The win could be a big turn around in the season for Mainz 05 as they have now steered five points clear of the relegation battle.

Awoniyi who is on loan from Liverpool, took to Instagram to congratulate the squad after the game. The team dedicated the win to the Striker.

He wrote: You just have to believe, in life everything is possible. Two more fights to win.

Mainz 05 now stand 15th on the table and 6 points away from the drop zone and 5 points away from the relegation playoff.

Victory over another relegation battler Werder Bremen on Saturday will almost certainly confirm their status in the Bundesliga next season.