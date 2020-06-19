Awoniyi Celebrates with Teammates who Dedicate Dortmund Victory to Injured Striker

By
Moses Ojewunmi
-
0
41
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JUNE 06: Pierre Kunde Malong (R) of 1. FSV Mainz 05 celebrates with Taiwo Awoniyi after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Commerzbank-Arena on June 06, 2020 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi is delighted with Mainz 05 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Awoniyi missed the trip to the Signal Iduna Park as he recuperated from suffering a concussion during the game against Augsburg.

 

He watched his teammates secure a rare 2-0 road victory over the former Bundesliga title hopefuls.

 

The win could be a big turn around in the season for Mainz 05 as they have now steered five points clear of the relegation battle.

 

Awoniyi who is on loan from Liverpool, took to Instagram to congratulate the squad after the game. The team dedicated the win to the Striker.

 

He wrote: You just have to believe, in life everything is possible. Two more fights to win.

 

Mainz 05 now stand 15th on the table and 6 points away from the drop zone and 5 points away from the relegation playoff.

 

Victory over another relegation battler Werder Bremen on Saturday will almost certainly confirm their status in the Bundesliga next season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here