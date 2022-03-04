Awaziem returns to action in Alanyaspor Cup win

Chidozie Awaziem made his second Cup appearance for Alanyaspor since returning from the AFCON as they secured passage to the Turkish Kupasi semifinal with a 2-1 extra time win over Gaziantep.

Awaziem has found game time hard to come by since returning from an injury suffered in December.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor’umuz – Gaziantep FK: 2-1 (Maç sonucu) YARI FİNALDEYİZ! 💪 pic.twitter.com/QZPxgFZaWo — Aytemiz Alanyaspor 🌊☀️ (@Alanyaspor) March 3, 2022

The 25-year old had been an ever present in League and Cup ties before then, but has now featured for a sum total of 78minutes since, perhaps a source of worry for Super Eagles handlers.