Awaziem returns to action in Alanyaspor Cup win

Alanyaspor CB Chidozie Awaziem contests a header with an opponent during the Super Lig match against Adana Demirspor. Photo credit | IG (alanyaspor)

Chidozie Awaziem made his second Cup appearance for Alanyaspor since returning from the AFCON as they secured passage to the Turkish Kupasi semifinal with a 2-1 extra time win over Gaziantep.

Awaziem has found game time hard to come by since returning from an injury suffered in December.

The 25-year old had been an ever present in League and Cup ties before then, but has now featured for a sum total of 78minutes since, perhaps a source of worry for Super Eagles handlers.

