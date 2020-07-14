Awaziem Proving His Worth in Leganes Relegation Dog Fight

LEGANES, SPAIN - JULY 12: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Chidozie Awaziem of CD Leganes and Goncalo Guedes of Valencia CF battle for the ball during the Liga match between CD Leganes and Valencia CF at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on July 12, 2020 in Leganes, Spain. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alejandro Rios/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Chidozie Awaziem has something to celebrate as he helped Leganes boost their survival hope with a hard fought 1-0 home win against Valencia on Sunday.

While his compatriot Kenneth Omeruo was not available for selection, Awaziem started in the heart of Lega defence and helped the side keep a vital clean sheet on the night.

 

Leganes showed their intent earlier in the game as their efforts was rewarded when Ruben Perez scored the opener in the 18th minute.

 

The strike was the only goal of the game as the Awaziem and his teammates defended for their lives.

 

The on loan Super Eagles star, who was cautioned in stoppage time, has played 26 League games for the Cucumber Growers this campaign.

 

Sunday’s victory is a survival boost for Javier Aguirre’s men as it took them to 32 points, and 18th in the table with two matches remaining.

