Awaziem on Besiktas’ Summer Transfer wishlist

Turkish Super Lig champions Besiktas are interested in signing Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem on loan from FC Porto.

Awaziem spent last season on loan at another Portuguese outfit Boavista.

Several outlets are reporting Turkish giants are ready to pay €600,000 for an initial loan deal for the defender before paying €4.4 million for a permanent contract.

Boavista also interested in signing the centre-back on a permanent deal and will compete with Besiktas for his signature.

He made 27 league appearances for Boavista last season helping the club maintain their top flight status.