Awaziem, Omeruo off to Decent start in 2020 with CD Leganes

The duo Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo started 2020 on a good note as they helped CD Leganes to a 2-2 draw with Real Valladolid in Friday’s La Liga game.

Both players started the game for Leganes and gave a good account of themselves as the Club remain unbeaten in their last four league games.

Martin Braithwaite put Leganes ahead with just four minute into the encounter, before Enes Unai restored the parity for the Valladolid four minutes later.

Roque Mesa put Leganes in front again but Enes Unal scored his second of game in 79th minute, to rescue a point for the home team.

Omeruo and Awaziem has now featured in 12 league matches for the Javier Aguirre’s men who are locked in the 19th position on 14 points.